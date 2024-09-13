Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $396.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00040943 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007300 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014504 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007174 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.
FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
