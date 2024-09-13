Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $396.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00040943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.