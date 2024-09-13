Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.43 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $260.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00041480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.