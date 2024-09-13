Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 310,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 95,871 shares.The stock last traded at $50.85 and had previously closed at $50.81.
Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.
About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
