Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.24

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 116200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 53,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

