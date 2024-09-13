FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 10,000 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00.

FSZ opened at C$7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.66. Fiera Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$654.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0891813 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.89.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

