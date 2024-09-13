Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.17 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.