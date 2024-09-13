Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.65. 8,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

