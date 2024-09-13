Financial Contrast: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) versus BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 10.29% 36.88% 10.30% BigCommerce -12.68% -82.39% -4.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $694.44 million 3.57 $70.20 million $1.64 35.36 BigCommerce $309.39 million 1.46 -$64.67 million ($0.64) -9.09

This table compares Progress Software and BigCommerce”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 1 5 0 2.83 BigCommerce 1 6 1 0 2.00

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $9.31, indicating a potential upside of 60.01%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Progress Software.

Risk & Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit; DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules; MarkLogic, a data agility platform to connect data and metadata; and Semaphore, a Semantic AI platform. The company offers project management, implementation, custom software development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value added resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services. It serves stores in various sizes, product categories, and purchase types, such as business-to-business and business-to-consumer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

