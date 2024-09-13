First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$40.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 41,145 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$37.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.41.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.0237325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

