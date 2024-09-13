First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.56

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 312002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $558.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,452,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after buying an additional 129,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,893,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,786.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 446,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 302,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

