First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 247.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:FFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,845. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
