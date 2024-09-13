First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 247.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,845. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

