First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Cut by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

