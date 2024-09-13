First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.94

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 22943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

