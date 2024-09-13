First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.10. 28,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,837. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
