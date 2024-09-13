First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.10. 28,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,837. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

