First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 23,805 shares.The stock last traded at $98.28 and had previously closed at $99.41.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.