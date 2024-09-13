First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 23,805 shares.The stock last traded at $98.28 and had previously closed at $99.41.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
