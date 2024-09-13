First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 5.3% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11,259.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.37 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

