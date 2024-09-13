First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAD traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $129.45. 966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $130.17.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

