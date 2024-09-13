First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Increased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.