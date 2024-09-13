First Turn Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,047,000. Merus accounts for about 3.1% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Merus by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Merus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

