First Turn Management LLC Boosts Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

First Turn Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,389 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $9.06 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

