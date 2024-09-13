First Turn Management LLC Buys 369,792 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECFree Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares during the quarter. Alphatec makes up 2.3% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Alphatec worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.