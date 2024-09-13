First Turn Management LLC Buys 369,792 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares during the quarter. Alphatec makes up 2.3% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Alphatec worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

