FirstService (TSE:FSV) Upgraded by TD Securities to Strong-Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock opened at C$245.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a one year low of C$187.25 and a one year high of C$246.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.535647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

In other FirstService news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.96, for a total value of C$226,556.00. In other FirstService news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.96, for a total transaction of C$226,556.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total transaction of C$419,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,750. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.