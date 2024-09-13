Flare (FLR) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $736.54 million and $3.40 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,506,811,257 coins and its circulating supply is 48,278,770,911 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,500,047,351.37367 with 48,261,838,339.95387 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01465682 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,757,147.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

