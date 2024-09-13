Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLUT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Shares of FLUT opened at $219.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average is $199.99. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $894,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth $993,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 168.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

