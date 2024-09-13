Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 161,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 128,437 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

