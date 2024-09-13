Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $21,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $10,005,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 54.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

