Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.13

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.13 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 94.50 ($1.24). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 253,791 shares traded.

Foresight Solar Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £535.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,695.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

