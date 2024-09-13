Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 18,700 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,831,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,813 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

YUM stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

