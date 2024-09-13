Forsta AP Fonden Sells 600 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.75 and its 200 day moving average is $161.44. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

