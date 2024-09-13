Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Down 4.3%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 98,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,044,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 255.2% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 3,825,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,017,000 after buying an additional 424,924 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,336,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 339,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
