Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Major Shareholder Charles B. Johnson Purchases 100,000 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BEN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,999,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

