Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 51,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

