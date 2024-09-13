Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.11

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 25694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,222,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,020,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,829,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 103,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

