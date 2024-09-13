Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock remained flat at C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

