Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDEV. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Frontier Developments to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.32) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 240.53 ($3.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.24. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 336.31 ($4.40).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

