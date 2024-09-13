FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $19.15. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 569,580 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $19,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 886,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 697,453 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 573,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $10,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

