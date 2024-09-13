FY2024 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Increased by Analyst

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.88. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 334,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 631,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 570.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 450,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.