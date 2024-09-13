FY2024 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reduced by Analyst

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Moderna in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of ($9.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.38). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.74) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.06) EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

Moderna Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $3,140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $2,372,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

