FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.89. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AIT opened at $201.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $149.59 and a 12-month high of $223.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies
In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.
Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.
