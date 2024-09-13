Gala Self Reported Market Cap Hits $638.49 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Gala has a total market cap of $638.49 million and approximately $65.04 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,860,708,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,836,548,383 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

