Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) price objective for the company.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,090.91%.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
