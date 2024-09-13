Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) price objective for the company.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,710 ($22.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,407.32. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,728 ($22.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,090.91%.

About Gamma Communications

(Get Free Report)

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.