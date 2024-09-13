Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $182.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.88.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

