Gearbox Protocol Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $568,048.26 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,539,301,553.136149 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00483689 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $590,163.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

