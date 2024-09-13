Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $50.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

