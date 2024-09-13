George Parmer Acquires 2,500 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,502.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, George Parmer bought 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LNKB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,708. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.38%.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.