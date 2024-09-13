Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Geron’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

GERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Get Geron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Geron

Geron Price Performance

GERN stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,713 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,185,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 124.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.