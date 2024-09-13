GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert Sells 7,733 Shares

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 7,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.86, for a total value of C$424,232.38.

GFL opened at C$54.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69. The firm has a market cap of C$19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.94. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.00.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6421021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.90%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

