GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,954,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,663,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,946.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after buying an additional 257,101 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $246.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $247.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average of $225.21.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.