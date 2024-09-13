GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average of $214.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

