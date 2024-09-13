GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Corning Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.87 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.